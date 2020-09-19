Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 19,139 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.