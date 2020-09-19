Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 582 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 598,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 552,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other news, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,218.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $82,774.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,577 shares of company stock valued at $28,748,029 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

