Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

