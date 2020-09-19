Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,588 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $308.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,929.25 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

