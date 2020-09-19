Vanguard Group Inc. Has $285.40 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.46% of John Bean Technologies worth $285,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

