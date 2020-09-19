Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 991.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,368 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Werner Enterprises worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WERN. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

WERN opened at $42.95 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

