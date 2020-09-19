AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $246,690.00 in Stock

AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 9,000 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $246,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael S. Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Michael S. Perry sold 15,092 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $407,333.08.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael S. Perry sold 7,128 shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $187,181.28.

AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

