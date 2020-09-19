Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $85.87 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

