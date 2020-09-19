Bank of America Corp DE Sells 695,435 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,893,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,680,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,706,000 after purchasing an additional 435,551 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $31.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

