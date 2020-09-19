First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AG. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

NYSE AG opened at $11.91 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.23.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

