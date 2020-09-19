Bank of America Corp DE Has $24.93 Million Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of Zillow Group worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

