Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Sirius XM worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

