First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 9,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 137,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 702.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

MEDNAX stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

