CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

CNP opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

