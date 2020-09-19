Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 11,071 Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,025,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $7,882,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 348,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 580,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,572,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,667 shares of company stock worth $15,945,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

