NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 202,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.87% of NuVasive worth $281,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,813,000 after buying an additional 9,589,922 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,332,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,269,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,871,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,836,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

NuVasive stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

