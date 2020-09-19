Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.27 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,722 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

