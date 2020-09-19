Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 23,426 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ASGN were worth $23,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,977 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 448,820 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 966.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 101,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $952,418.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $67.69 on Friday. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

