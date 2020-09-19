Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $121,399.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $54,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $4,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,781.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

