Bank of America Corp DE Sells 32,439 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of Tetra Tech worth $23,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.