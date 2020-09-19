Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 27,659 Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,303,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 421,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 805,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

VLY opened at $7.10 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.