WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.56% of WD-40 worth $313,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WD-40 by 32.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 246.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

WDFC opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

