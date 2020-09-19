Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 1,525 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total transaction of $296,322.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,199.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $197.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 0.96. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

