First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NI. Bank of America lowered their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of NI stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

