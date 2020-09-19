Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $24,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

