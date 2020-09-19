Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12,848.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $83,961.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.