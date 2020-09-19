Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.