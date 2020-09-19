Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.27 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 378,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 151,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 296,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

WAL opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

