Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 203,586 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 251,382 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

