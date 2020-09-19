Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 3,161 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 12,072 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 62,293 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,616,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

