Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 12,072 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 62,293 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,616,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.20. The firm has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

