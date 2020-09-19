5,181 Shares in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AtriCure by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AtriCure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.71. AtriCure Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

