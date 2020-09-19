Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $5.91 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,825,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 12,072 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.20. The company has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

