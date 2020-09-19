Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,028 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

