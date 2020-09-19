Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,818.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,600,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $567,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

