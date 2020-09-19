TCG Advisors LP Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 62,293 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,616,553 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,985,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.7% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 190,900 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,850,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

