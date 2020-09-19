Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 176,450 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $237,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,818.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,600,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $567,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $200.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

