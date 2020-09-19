11,076 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CTS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,894,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,039,000 after purchasing an additional 114,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CTS by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 72,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CTS by 185.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,018,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 661,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. CTS had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

