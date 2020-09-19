Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,020,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,508,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.45% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $289,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,389 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $26,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,377 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $7,618,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

APLE stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

