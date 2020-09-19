Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.64 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of F5 Networks worth $25,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $120.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.37.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

