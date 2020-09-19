Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.75% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 392,332 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,251.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,707,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 191,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103,526 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,045,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

AHH opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

