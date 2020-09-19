Fmr LLC Buys 196,751 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 51,776.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.51% of MSA Safety worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $142.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

