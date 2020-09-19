Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

