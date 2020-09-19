Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Sandell Asset Management Corp.

Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $200.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,516.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

