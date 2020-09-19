Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $243,000 in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alteryx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $5,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,408 shares of company stock worth $19,179,763. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

