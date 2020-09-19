Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Shares of CNNEF opened at $2.67 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

