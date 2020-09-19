Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in August

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Shares of CNNEF opened at $2.67 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canacol Energy Ltd Short Interest Up 12.7% in August
Canacol Energy Ltd Short Interest Up 12.7% in August
Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Drops By 15.9%
Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Drops By 15.9%
Wright Medical Group NV Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Wright Medical Group NV Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Valvoline Inc CMO Sells $104,750.00 in Stock
Valvoline Inc CMO Sells $104,750.00 in Stock
Comerica Incorporated Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Comerica Incorporated Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 4,334 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc Stock
Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 4,334 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report