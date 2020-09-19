Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Drops By 15.9%

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 814.9 days.

Shares of CHKGF stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of CK Hutchison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About CK Hutchison

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canacol Energy Ltd Short Interest Up 12.7% in August
Canacol Energy Ltd Short Interest Up 12.7% in August
Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Drops By 15.9%
Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Drops By 15.9%
Wright Medical Group NV Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Wright Medical Group NV Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Valvoline Inc CMO Sells $104,750.00 in Stock
Valvoline Inc CMO Sells $104,750.00 in Stock
Comerica Incorporated Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Comerica Incorporated Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 4,334 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc Stock
Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 4,334 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report