Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Drops By 15.9%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 814.9 days.

Shares of CHKGF stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of CK Hutchison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

