Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. Wright Medical Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wright Medical Group.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

WMGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $453,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.