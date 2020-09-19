Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) CMO Sells $104,750.00 in Stock

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
VVV opened at $20.26 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
Read More: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.