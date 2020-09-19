Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) CMO Sells $104,750.00 in Stock

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VVV opened at $20.26 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

