Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.50% of Comerica worth $26,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 24.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,116,000 after acquiring an additional 374,214 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

CMA stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

